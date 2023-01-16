Coos County first responders help driver escape flooded road

COQUILLE, Ore. -- Emergency personnel helped a driver whose vehicle had been stuck in floodwaters escape to dry ground on Monday, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the CCSO, deputies heard a call about a vehicle stuck in flood waters on Fish Trap Road east of Coquille at about 11:53 a.m. on January 16. Deputies said they were told a driver had gotten stranded in flood waters and couldn’t safely get away. A Coos County marine deputy as well as members of the Coquille and Myrtle Point Fire Departments responded to find a Ford compact car had stalled in floodwaters on the roadway, which were rushing towards the swollen Coquille River making it dangerous for the occupant of the car to try to get out unassisted.
First responders were able to successfully get the driver out of the car and onto dry land uninjured, the CCSO said. Deputies added that a local towing company showed up to the scene to recover the vehicle from the floodwaters without further incident.
The CCSO says this incident highlights the dangers of driving during the rainy season, when roads may be flooded. Deputies strongly advise residents to avoid driving on flooded roads because it is easy to misjudge the depth of the water. Deputies also say there may be damage on the road that is obscured by floodwaters. The CCSO strongly advises avoiding flooded roads entirely and finding an alternate route.