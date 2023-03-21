Coos County first responders mobilize huge response to find missing child

BANDON, Ore. -- After a four-year-old went missing in Bandon Monday afternoon, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said it was all hands on deck to find that kid.
According to the CCSO, at about 3 p.m. on March 20 they received a 911 call from a frantic mother who told them her four-year-old daughter had gone missing from her yard in town. Numerous first responders quickly responded to the call to find the child, including an officer from the Bandon Police Department, the CCSO, Bandon Fire, Bandon Power, and a K-9 team. The CCSO said the interagency cooperation they receive in their jurisdiction is second to none.
According to the CCSO, 15 minutes after being reported missing, the four-year-old was found nearby at a neighbor’s residence.
The CCSO thanked their fellow first responders for always being ready to drop everything for situations like this.