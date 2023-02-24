Coos County law enforcement bust illegal marijuana grow operation

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A weeks long investigation led to the search and seizure of a sizable illegal marijuana growing operation Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said one of their sergeants received information about a large, illegal, indoor marijuana growing operation in early February. The CCSO sergeant and a sergeant from the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team began investigating the case over several weeks, according to the CCSO. The CCSO said as part of the investigation, on February 23, at about 10 a.m., law enforcement agents from SCINT and the CCSO Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at an address on Catching Slough Lane near Coos Bay to search the grow operation.
The CCSO said law enforcement agents found numerous illegal items in the search. According to the CCSO, officers seized 948 marijuana plants, 48 pounds of marijuana that was in the process of drying, 18 pounds of processed marijuana, $2,000 in cash, and a handgun.
A suspect in the operation was identified as Chris Matusz, 46, the CCSO said. According to the CCSO, Matusz will be referred to the Coos County District Attorney’s Office on multiple charges at the conclusion of a currently ongoing investigation.