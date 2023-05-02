Coos County law enforcement seize fentanyl and meth in ongoing operation

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they and other law enforcement agencies are in the process of a lengthy drug bust operation that has already removed large quantities of fentanyl pills from Coos County communities.
According to the CCSO, late April saw the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team, Josephine County Narcotics Team, Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, and other local law enforcement agencies conduct numerous drug operations in Coos County. The CCSO said the operation seized a total of more than 1,000 fentanyl pills as well as half an ounce of methamphetamine, removing them from the streets of Coos County. Several drug dealers in the area were also identified, however, investigations into those suppliers are still ongoing.
The CCSO said it’s challenging to get drugs off the streets under Oregon’s current laws. However, they are thankful for the hard work of law enforcement professionals as well as members of the public who report any information about suspected drug dealers in Coos County.