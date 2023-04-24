Coos County man and woman arrested for burglary and trespass, deputies say

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man and woman on Saturday evening after they allegedly attempted to break in to a house near North Bend, authorities said.
CCSO officials said deputies responded at 7 p.m. on April 22 to a report of a man and woman allegedly attempting to break in to a house on East Bay Road. Deputies said that, upon their arrival, they observed a man, whom deputies identified as Tyler J. Harden, 32, and a woman, identified by deputies as Lanie N. Denton, 26, walking away from the home.
Harden and Denton both told deputies they were fishing in the area and denied their involvement in the reported break-in, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that, as the deputies continued their investigation, Harden and Denton were seen attempting to break in and tamper with the property’s surveillance cameras.
Deputies arrested and charged Harden and Denton with first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal trespass, CCSO officials said. Authorities said they were both transported to the Coos County Jail, where Denton remains in custody.
Harden was released on the agreement that he would later appear in court, CCSO officials said.