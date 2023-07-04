Coos County man arrested after firing shotgun at girlfriend during dispute, deputies say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND,
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind, low relative humidity, and unstable conditions,
which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...North 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest
winds developing this afternoon, persisting well into tonight.
Winds diminishing for a few hours Wednesday morning, then
increasing west-northwest winds 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30
mph late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent this afternoon, then
15 to 20 percent Wednesday afternoon. Humidity recovery will be
poor to moderate Tuesday night.

* HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

Coos County man arrested after firing shotgun at girlfriend during dispute, deputies say

Coos County menacing and weapon use arrest

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said a Coos County man who allegedly fired a shotgun at his girlfriend was arrested on Saturday evening near Coos Bay.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call at 8:03 p.m. on July 1 from a female who claimed to have been shot on Merritt Road just south of Coos Bay. A deputy responded to the scene and contacted Grant C. Culseth, 54, who admitted to shooting his 12-gauge shotgun at his girlfriend in his driveway while demanding that she leave the property, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said they contacted the victim, who confirmed Culseth had fired a single round at her while telling her to leave the property. The victim was not injured and only thought that she’d been shot after the round was fired, sheriff’s officials said.

CCSO said that Culseth was arrested and charged with menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.

