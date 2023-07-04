Coos County man arrested after firing shotgun at girlfriend during dispute, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Authorities said a Coos County man who allegedly fired a shotgun at his girlfriend was arrested on Saturday evening near Coos Bay.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call at 8:03 p.m. on July 1 from a female who claimed to have been shot on Merritt Road just south of Coos Bay. A deputy responded to the scene and contacted Grant C. Culseth, 54, who admitted to shooting his 12-gauge shotgun at his girlfriend in his driveway while demanding that she leave the property, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies said they contacted the victim, who confirmed Culseth had fired a single round at her while telling her to leave the property. The victim was not injured and only thought that she’d been shot after the round was fired, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO said that Culseth was arrested and charged with menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, authorities said.