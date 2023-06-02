Coos County man arrested after resisting arrest, attempting to escape, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos County man wanted on an active warrant was arrested on Thursday afternoon after resisting arrest and attempting to escape, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded at about 4:15 p.m. on June 1 to a reported ongoing civil issue involving Shanor Allen, 42, on Snedden Lane in Coos Bay. A deputy’s investigation revealed Allen had an active warrant for his arrest, sheriff’s officials said.
CCSO officials said a deputy who responded to the area contacted Allen and told him he was under arrest. Allen pulled away when the deputy attempted to put handcuffs on him and then refused to put his hands behind his back, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said Allen then allegedly tried to escape the deputy, and had to be taken to the ground in order to be handcuffed.
Allen was arrested on the active warrant and also charged with resisting arrest and third-degree attempting to escape, CCSO officials said.