Coos County man arrested and charged with kidnapping and assault, deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. – Coos County deputies arrested a man Wednesday evening on multiple charges that included kidnapping and assault, authorities said.
Coos County Sheriff’s officials received a report on April 5 at 6 p.m. of an alleged assault that occurred at Lighthouse Beach. Sheriff’s officials said a deputy met with the victim who was being treated at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay for related injuries.
The victim told the deputy she’d been allegedly held against her will for several days at Lighthouse Beach by the suspect, identified by deputies as Brian A. Donaldson, 41, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies said the victim also told deputies that Donaldson had allegedly physically assaulted her several times.
Coos County deputies then contacted Donaldson at the Lakeshore Lodge in Lakeside, where their investigation led to his arrest, authorities said.
Donaldson charged with first-degree kidnapping, four counts of fourth-degree assault as domestic violence, four counts of strangulation, harassment, and menacing, deputies said.
Donaldson was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.