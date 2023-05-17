Coos County man arrested for fourth-degree assault as domestic violence

CHARLESTON, Ore. – A Coos County man was arrested for assault Monday evening in Charleston, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
CCSO officials said a deputy responded to a disturbance at 2:08 a.m. on May 15 off Cape Arago Highway in which the victim said she’d been assaulted but did not need medical attention. A suspect, identified as Michael J. Neel, 41, left the scene before the deputy arrived, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said a warrant was issued for Neel’s arrest following an investigation. The deputy responded to the Portside Restaurant at 6:30 p.m., where the deputy located and spoke with Neel. The investigation led to Neel being arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault as domestic assault from the incident earlier that morning, CCSO officials said.
Authorities said Neel was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.