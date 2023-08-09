Coos County man arrested, jailed without bail following crime spree

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos County man accused of a string of incidents in the Charleston area was arrested on Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at about 9:44 a.m. on August 8 to a report of a disorderly individual tempering with property and trying to fight people on Troller Road near Cape Arago Highway. Deputies were told the suspect, who was shirtless, allegedly stole an item from a Charleston business and was seen allegedly throwing crab pots at a local restaurant, authorities said.
CCSO said a responding deputy located a man in the area fitting the suspect’s description walking down the middle of a road. The deputy arrested the suspect, identified as Keith Smith, 42, after Smith attempted to resist being taken into custody, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said Smith’s behavior following his arrest led to emergency medical personnel being called in to evaluate him. During Smith’s evaluation, the deputy received other reports regarding incidents allegedly involving Smith, authorities said. CCSO said one victim claimed Smith boarded the victim’s boat, which was secured behind a locked gate, without permission, damaged some of his property, and untied the boat from the dock.
The sheriff’s office said another victim accused Smith of threatening to hit him with a fishing lead at a local business. After he left the business, video footage captured Smith exposing his genitalia and rubbing it on nearby vehicles, authorities said.
CCSO officials said Smith was taken to Bay Area Hospital for further evaluation. After the evaluation was completed, Smith had to be removed from the hospital by security staff, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said Smith kicked a Coos County deputy multiple times while being carried out.
Authorities said that Smith managed to move his hands to the front of his body while being transported to the Coos County Jail. Smith then undressed himself and damaged the patrol vehicle’s interior, throwing parts of the car out of the back window, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s officials said that Smith is charged with disorderly conduct, unlawful entry into a vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal trespass, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, public indecency, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, initiating a false report, harassment, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree attempted escape.
Deputies said that Smith is being held at the Coos County Jail without bail pending his first court appearance.