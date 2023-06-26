Coos County man cited after alleged hit-and-run

REEDSPORT, Ore. – A man was only cited for hit-and-run after allegedly causing considerable damage to another vehicle during an event being held at the Oregon Dunes on Saturday, Coos County deputies said.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:08 p.m. on June 24, three deputies were dispatched to a report of a crash at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, which was hosting an off-road vehicle event. When they showed up, deputies said they learned that an off-road dune buggy had been hit by a gray pick-up truck, and the driver of the truck had drove off. The CCSO said one deputy immediately went to go find the suspect vehicle, while the other two stayed to help the occupants of the buggy that had been hit.
The CCSO said the deputy eventually found the truck with the help of the United States Forest Service. The CCSO said the deputy was eventually able to identify the driver as Kyle Anderson, 25. According to the CCSO, Anderson was driving with a suspended license.
The deputy cited Anderson for driving while suspended and for hit-and-run injury. The CCSO said that Anderson’s crimes met the criteria for mandatory under Senate Bill 48, which was passed in 2021, and so Anderson was not jailed.