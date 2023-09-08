Coos County man gets 30 years in prison for 39 sex crimes

COQUILLE, Ore. – A 19-year-old Coos County man will serve 30 years in prison and a lifetime of probation after being convicted of nearly 40 sex crimes against a minor, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
The CCSO said Allexander M. Brigham, 19, was the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Justice for alleged sex crimes committed against a child. The charges against Brigham included 3 charges of first-degree sodomy, 16 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, 19 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of first-degree rape. Court documents said the crimes were committed on several occasions between June 2022 and February 2023.
The CCSO said that as a result of the investigation carried out by federal law enforcement agencies, Brigham pleaded guilty to all charges against him. Brigham was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility for early release on August 31, the CCSO said. In addition, Brigham will be on supervised probation for the rest of his life.