Coos County man sent back to prison after having sentence commuted

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man who had his sentence commuted back in 2021 is back in prison after committing more crimes, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
Back in July 2018, Corbin Seaman, now 32, was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for a charge of second-degree burglary. Court records show Seaman had a record of criminal accusations for charges including burglary, theft, and possession of methamphetamine. Seaman’s sentence was commuted by then-governor Kate Brown in 2021, shortly before it was set to conclude.
Since then, Seaman has gone on to commit several more crimes, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO said Seaman was recently charged with crimes including identity theft and second-degree burglary. Court documents show Seaman pleaded guilty to both charges on August 7, and received a sentence of four years in prison. He was also previously sentenced to four years and four months in prison due to a parole sanction, the CCSO said.