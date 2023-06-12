 Skip to main content
Coos County man sentenced to more than seven years in prison for attempted murder

  • Updated
  • 0
COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos County man was sentenced last Friday to more than 7 years in prison on charges that included attempted murder, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Travis Robert Waterston, 55, attacked a man with a knife on June 10, 2022. Court documents said Waterston slashed his victim with the knife in an attempt to kill him.

CCSO officials said Waterston was convicted in a three-day trial that ended on June 9 of attempted murder, second-degree assault as domestic violence, menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon. Waterston was sentenced to 90 months on the attempted murder and menacing charges.

Waterston will also serve a concurrent sentence of 70 months for the assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges and three years of post-prison supervision, sheriff’s officials said.

