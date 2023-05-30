Coos County man suspected of burglary arrested on multiple charges, deputies say

NORTH BEND, Ore. – A Coos County man suspected of burglary was arrested Monday morning on multiple charges, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on May 29 at about 7:24 a.m. regarding a possible burglary suspect in the area of Highway 101 and Hauser Depot Road. A CCSO deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded to the area and contacted the suspect, a Coos County man identified as Jeffery Ross, 40.
Authorities said an investigation determined that Ross, a convicted felon, had active warrants for his arrest. Court records show that Ross had misdemeanor warrants for criminal driving while suspended or revoked and failing to appear on a criminal citation.
While searching Ross, the deputy also located a spring-loaded knife, a restricted weapon that state law prohibits felons from possessing, CCSO officials said.
Additionally, the deputy’s investigation determined that Ross had allegedly broken into a shop building and allegedly stole tools and other items, authorities said. CCSO said that after concerned citizens confronted Ross, he allegedly hid the items to retrieve them later. Authorities said the items were recovered and returned to the shop’s owner, CCSO said.
Deputies said that Ross was arrested on his active warrants and was additionally charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, two counts of criminal trespass, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.
Authorities said that Ross’s parole and probation officer issued a hold due to his criminal behavior. Ross was transported to the Coos County Jail.