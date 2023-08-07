Coos County man who allegedly held woman captive arrested for assault

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault on Friday night, according to Coos County sheriff’s officials.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy responded at about 10:15 p.m. on August 4 to a report of an assault in progress happening in the brush near the beach along Coos Bay. The deputy could hear a woman yelling that someone was killing her and located the victim being held against her will in a makeshift hut near the water’s edge of the bay, CCSO officials said.
Authorities said after getting the victim to safety, the deputy arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory A. Jones, 41, for fourth-degree assault as domestic violence. Jones was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, CCSO said.