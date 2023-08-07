 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Coos County man who allegedly held woman captive arrested for assault

  • Updated
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COOS BAY, Ore. – A man who was allegedly holding a woman against her will was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault on Friday night, according to Coos County sheriff’s officials.

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy responded at about 10:15 p.m. on August 4 to a report of an assault in progress happening in the brush near the beach along Coos Bay. The deputy could hear a woman yelling that someone was killing her and located the victim being held against her will in a makeshift hut near the water’s edge of the bay, CCSO officials said.

Authorities said after getting the victim to safety, the deputy arrested the suspect, identified as Gregory A. Jones, 41, for fourth-degree assault as domestic violence. Jones was transported to the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody, CCSO said.

