Coos County moves to repeal Measure 110

COQUILLE, Ore. – Three years after Measure 110 was passed by voters, reducing penalties for drug charges and effectively decriminalizing drug possession in Oregon, many are questioning its effectiveness in reducing crime and improving public health. Now, officials in Coos County are beginning the process to try and get the measure repealed.

The Coos County Board of Commissioners and Coos County Sheriff signed a resolution to repeal Measure 110 on August 15. In the resolution, county commissioners said Measure 110 has failed to follow through with its promise of reducing crime and improve public safety, and has in fact led to increased incidents of crime and overdose deaths. The resolution said overdose deaths in Oregon nearly doubled in 2021 after Measure 110 went into effect, and that more than three-fifths of drug-related tickets filed in Oregon’s court system have resulted in the recipient failing to pay and facing no further penalties.

The resolution stated that Measure 110 has reduced the deterrent of drug laws, leading to increased drug use which has itself led to a host of problems including:

• Increased public health issues such as HIV, Hepatitis C, syphilis and mental health problems.

• An increase in property crimes, domestic crimes, and drug trafficking. The resolution claims Measure 110 has made Oregon a destination for drug users from other states, as well as foreign drug trafficking operations.

• A decrease in drug users entering treatment, and an increase in the difficulty of sending drug users to treatment.

• Greater difficulty in hiring law enforcement officers and court personnel who would help prosecute drug crimes.

• An increase in unauthorized camping and public littering.

The resolution calls on the Oregon Legislature to take all necessary actions to repeal Measure 110. While the resolution does not immediately change any drug laws, it does begin the democratic process to repeal Measure 110 in Coos County and may lead to other parts of Oregon adopting similar resolutions.

