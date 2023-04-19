Coos County public health officials confirm mumps case in community

COOS BAY, Ore. – A school-age child in the North Bend/Coos Bay community has tested positive for mumps, according to Coos County public health officials.
Dr. Eric Gleason, Coos Health & Wellness deputy director, said on Wednesday that the mumps virus is highly contagious viral infection with symptoms that include fever, headache, muscle aches and swelling of the salivary glands.
Dr. Gleason’s precautionary recommendations include ensuring up-to-date measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations and avoiding close contact with those who are symptomatic. Those who develop symptoms should stay home from work or school and contact their medical care provider for guidance, Dr. Gleason said.
Coos Health and Wellness officials are working with school nurses to quarantine close contacts of high-risk children, Dr. Gleason said.
Dr. Gleason said the mumps virus is considered contagious from a few days before onset of symptoms until five days after the onset of swollen salivary glands. The virus may be spread regardless of visible symptoms, he said.
More information is available on the CDC website.