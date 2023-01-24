Coos County Sheriff’s Office police dog teams find missing man

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – A man who had gotten lost in the Coos County wilderness Monday afternoon was found early Tuesday morning thanks to the efforts of a police dog team, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, they heard a report that a 47-year-old man had been missing in the Hudson Ridge area since about 2 p.m. on January 23. The CCSO said the man had gone mushroom picking area and gotten lost. Search and rescue personnel immediately moved to try to find the man, seeing there was a crucial need for assistance due to cold temperatures and the missing person’s limitations, according to the CCSO.
The CCSO said two K-9 teams as well as several volunteer ground searchers were dispatched to find the missing person early in the morning on January 24. Once they reached the area the missing person was thought to be in, the CCSO said the K-9s found him in under 20 minutes. According to the CCSO, he was found to be uninjured and in good condition, and was released to family members on the scene.
The CCSO says their search and rescue team is made up entirely of volunteers. Anyone in Coos County who wants to serve their community as a search and rescue volunteer is asked to email Coos County deputy Justin Gray for additional details.