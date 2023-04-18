Coos County Sheriff's Office personnel awarded for stopping armed man at casino

COQUILLE, Ore. – Two Coos County Sheriff’s Office staff members were recently awarded for averting a potential disaster at the Mill Casino in March, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the CCSO, on March 29, several personnel from the CCSO were meeting with multiple timber companies at the Mill Casino in North Bend in an upstairs room overlooking the side entrance. The CCSO said Office Manager Melissa Hager spotted a suspicious man walking towards the entrance from the parking lot, and pointed him out to Deputy Justin Gray. As Gray and Hager watched, the man allegedly donned a mask and moved a handgun from his pocket to the inside of his jacket. The CCSO said all law enforcement officers immediately left the room and arrested the man, who was found with a loaded handgun in his jacket.

ON April 18, Deputy Gray and Manger Hager were recognized at the Board of Commissioners Meeting in Coquille for their actions, which officials said prevented a potential severe incident. Both were awarded the Sheriff’s Office Medal of Merit by Coos County Sheriff Gabe Fabrizio.