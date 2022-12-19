Coos County suspect charged in poaching of three juvenile deer

COOS BAY, Ore. -- A suspect who allegedly killed three juvenile deer and left the remains to waste near Coos Bay is facing several poaching-related charges after a lengthy investigation into the incident, according to Oregon State Police.
According to OSP, back on March 23, 2021, three young blacktail deer bucks were found dead alongside a sand road on the North Spit of Coos Bay. OSP said all three deer had been shot in the head from a close range, then left to waste on the spit. OSP also pointed out that when the deer were killed, it was closed season for blacktail deer.
At the time, Oregon State Police asked for the community to send in tips to find the poacher. OSP said that after a lengthy investigation, troopers were able to find the person they suspected to have shot the deer. OSP reports that on December 5, 2022, troopers interviewed and charged Macen M. West, 21, of North Bend, with three counts of hunting during closed season, three counts of wasting game animals, and one count of hunting with the aid of artificial lights.