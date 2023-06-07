Coos County woman arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes, deputies say

HAUSER, Ore. – A Coos County woman wanted on an active warrant was arrested on Tuesday for multiple sex crimes involving children, according to authorities.
Coos County sheriff’s officials said that a deputy responded to the Hauser area on June 6 in an attempt to contact Sarah Burnett, 33, who had an active warrant for her arrest. Upon arrival, a deputy arrested and charged Burnett with using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree rape, and third-degree sodomy, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court records, Burnett filmed a child engaged in sexually explicit activity between January and September of 2020 with the intent to distribute the film, and also engaged in sexual acts with the filmed victim during the same period of time. Burnett additionally engaged in sexual acts with a second victim between July 2018 and July 2019, according to court documents.
Burnett was lodged at the Coos County Jail, where she is being held pending her arraignment, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said that her bail was set at $250,000.