Coquille motorcyclist dies in fatal collision

LINN COUNTY, Ore. -- A Coquille man lost his life in a fatal crash on Highway 126 on Friday, Oregon State Police reported.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126 East near milepost 13 at about 8:53 p.m. on June 2. Troopers said they arrived to find a motorcycle had hit a pick-up truck and left the roadway.
According to OSP, the pick-up truck was headed eastbound on Highway 126 when its operator attempted to make a left turn into a campground. OSP troopers said a motorcycle, operated by Sean Michael Lenninger, 46, of Coquille, was traveling behind the pick-up and attempted to pass the truck as it made its left turn. The motorcycle hit the driver’s side of the truck and left the roadway, OSP said.
Troopers said Leninger was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the truck was taken to the University District Hospital in Eugene with minor injuries.