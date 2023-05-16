Coquille officials offer cash prizes for catching smallmouth bass this summer

MYRTLE POINT, Ore. -- For the second year in a row, the Coquille Port Commission, Coquille Indian Tribe and other local agencies are offering a chance to win some money by thinning the number of smallmouth bass in waterways.
The Second annual Small Mouth Bass Derby is an event that seeks to rid the river of as many smallmouth bass as possible. As such, anglers will not be catching and releasing the fish; rather, fishers are encouraged to keep every smallmouth bass they catch, no matter how small. As an extra incentive, event organizers have microchipped several fish from Riverton to Powers which will be worth a sizable cash prize if caught.
“We will have one fish worth $10,000, three worth $1,000 and the rest will range from $200 to $50,” Port Commissioner Fred Fry said.
According to derby organizers, smallmouth bass are unwelcome invaders in the Coquille River that prey upon salmon smolts. Last year’s bass derby saw about 3,000 bass on the hooks of enterprising anglers, according to event organizers. Some became dinner for fishers, most became crab bait.
The derby starts June 3, and contestants will have to pay a $20 entry fee and sign up before fishing. Volunteers will be at Sturdivant Park in Coquille on Saturdays between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and at the Myrtle Point boat ramp on Sundays at the same time to scan catches for microchips identifying them as cash-winning fish. The event will end on the weekend of September 9.