Coquille police asking for tips to find “armed and dangerous” burglary suspect

COQUILLE, Ore. -- The Coquille Police Department is asking for assistance from the community to help them find a dangerous suspect believed to have stolen guns and other expensive items in several recent thefts.
According to Coquille PD, Jacob Warren, 20, is a suspect in several recent thefts and burglaries. In these cases, several items including firearms have been stolen, according to authorities. Police said Warren is known to resist law enforcement, and recently fought with a police officer in an incident wherein he was armed with a handgun. Police said Warren should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should contact local law enforcement or the Coquille Police Department at 541-269-8911.
Coquille police said Warren is known to often wear baseball hats or knit watch caps. They also said Warren has multiple associates in Coquille and the south Coos County area.