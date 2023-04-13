Coquille police respond to threats against school, warn against repeating false threats

COQUILLE, Ore. – Police and the Coquille School District responded to several reports of threats against Coquille High School earlier this week, and although the threats weren’t credible, the school district is telling the public to beware of false threats.
According to the Coquille Police Department, they responded to a reported shooting threat against Coquille High School on April 11. Coquille police said they worked closely with the Coquille School District to conduct an in-depth investigation of the threat alongside the Coos County Juvenile Department. Police said the threat was soon determined not to be credible, and there was no risk to the school. Furthermore, no weapons were found at the school or in the home of the student who allegedly made the threat.
The next day, April 12, a social media user claimed to have seen the original threat, and said local schools were still not safe, according to Coquille police. Police said they contacted this social media user and interviewed them, at which point the user admitted to not having actually seen the threat, and in fact had no idea what actually happened.
Coquille School District Superintendent Wayne Gallagher spoke out on the threats the school received, saying the district and police department responded efficiently to the situation.
“I fully understand the concern for safety during this unprecedented time we live in today. Every time I turn on the news there is a new shooting. Today we faced a huge challenge of sorting out misinformation and rumors,” Gallagher said in a message to the community. “I want to thank the Coquille police for their quick action and attention to detail.”
The superintendent outlined the school district’s procedure for responding to threats. The superintendent said they take all threats seriously and investigate them to the best of their ability. Law enforcement gets involve when needed, and students are held accountable for their actions. The superintendent also said the district works with teachers, counselors, and local agencies to help students transition back to school after a threat.
Superintendent Gallagher mentioned that the last time a credible threat was received by the school district back in fall of 2022, the district locked down all their schools and contacted Coquille police. Parents and staff were notified by phone and via a social media post. The superintendent said police were able to find the suspect off-campus.
The superintendent encouraged the community to always report any threat to the school to give them a chance to address the threat and involve law enforcement. Coquille Police Department warned the public that reporting false threats of violence without cause may lead to criminal prosecution.