Coquille woman accused of arson after building destroyed by fire

COQUILLE, Ore. – A woman is in jail after allegedly setting a fire that burned a building to the ground, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:05 p.m. on June 30, Coquille police and firefighters responded to a report of a building on Valley View Road fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after they arrived, Coquille Fire Department called for assistance from the CCSO, deputies said. Although the structure was totally destroyed, the CCSO did not report any injuries.
The CCSO said they began an investigation into the fire immediately, and eventually identified Sarah Y. Latimer, 41, as a person of interest in the fire. Deputies said that after several interviews with witnesses, the homeowner, and Latimer herself, she was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Latimer was jailed in the Coos County Jail, the CCSO said.