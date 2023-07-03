 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Coquille woman accused of arson after building destroyed by fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Coos County Sheriff's Office

COQUILLE, Ore. – A woman is in jail after allegedly setting a fire that burned a building to the ground, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:05 p.m. on June 30, Coquille police and firefighters responded to a report of a building on Valley View Road fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after they arrived, Coquille Fire Department called for assistance from the CCSO, deputies said. Although the structure was totally destroyed, the CCSO did not report any injuries.

Alleged arson in Coquille

The CCSO said they began an investigation into the fire immediately, and eventually identified Sarah Y. Latimer, 41, as a person of interest in the fire. Deputies said that after several interviews with witnesses, the homeowner, and Latimer herself, she was eventually arrested and charged with first-degree arson. Latimer was jailed in the Coos County Jail, the CCSO said.

Tags

Recommended for you