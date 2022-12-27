Corvallis Christmas light display closed due to windstorm damage

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The annual Pastega Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds is closing early this year due to damage suffered from high winds.
The organizers of the Pastega Christmas Light Display announced on Tuesday that the display would be closing. Organizers also posted a picture of the display showing fixtures scattered about the area, and another organizer said most of the displays were blown over by heavy winds. The display was scheduled to be open through New Year’s Eve, but the damage is severe enough that organizers are closing the display until next holiday season.
The Pastega Christmas Light Display has been a community fixture in Corvallis since 1981, when local businessman Mario Pastega commissioned one of his employees, Ole Brensdal, to create several Christmas displays and place them around the PepsiCola bottling plant in Corvallis. When Pastega passed away in 2012, community members adopted the displays, refurbished them, and have displayed them at the Benton County Fairgrounds each holiday season since.