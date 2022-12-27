Corvallis Christmas light display closed due to windstorm damage

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Oregon...

Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Central Willamette Valley
zone.

Marys River near Philomath affecting South Willamette Valley zone.

S Yamhill River at McMinnville affecting Central Willamette
Valley zone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM PST.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Marys River near Philomath.

* WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, expect widespread low land and
agricultural flooding. Numerous roads along the Marys are
affected, and some structures near the river may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING LATER THIS EVENING TO 10 AM WEDNESDAY...
...STORM WARNING HAS ENDED...

* WHAT...West to southwest winds of 25 to 30 kt this evening, with
gusts to 40 kt. Winds will gradually ease back to 15 to 25 kt
overnight. Seas 25 to 28 ft this evening will subside overnight,
down to around 18 to 20 ft by 6 am Wednesday. Dominant period of
15 seconds will continue.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence, from
shore out 60 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

Corvallis Christmas light display closed due to windstorm damage

  • Updated
  • 0
Pastega Christmas Light Display blown over by heavy wind

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The annual Pastega Christmas Light Display at the Benton County Fairgrounds is closing early this year due to damage suffered from high winds.

The organizers of the Pastega Christmas Light Display announced on Tuesday that the display would be closing. Organizers also posted a picture of the display showing fixtures scattered about the area, and another organizer said most of the displays were blown over by heavy winds. The display was scheduled to be open through New Year’s Eve, but the damage is severe enough that organizers are closing the display until next holiday season.

The Pastega Christmas Light Display has been a community fixture in Corvallis since 1981, when local businessman Mario Pastega commissioned one of his employees, Ole Brensdal, to create several Christmas displays and place them around the PepsiCola bottling plant in Corvallis. When Pastega passed away in 2012, community members adopted the displays, refurbished them, and have displayed them at the Benton County Fairgrounds each holiday season since.

