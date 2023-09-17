Corvallis climate change rally demands push for electric over fossil fuels

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- People gathered at Central Park wanted to call for a stop in the usage of fossil fuels and increased reliance on electricity in the name of saving the planet.
Eric Rehm helped organize the "Rally for a Livable Planet" using his initiative "Electrify Corvallis," to shed light on the importance of using electric power over fossil fuels.
“This is a perfect moment where science, policy, and action are coming together,” he said. "We're seeing the effects of climate change in almost every state and in almost every country so this is the time to essential start the beginning of the end of fossil fuels."
With speeches and performances taking place throughout the rally, those in attendance felt their voices were needing to be heard to impact change for their cause.
The biggest message rally organizers wanted demonstrators to take with them is the importance of calling for action from both federal and local leaders.
“Some of the things that we could do is stop permitting fossil fuel drilling on public lands now that would be something at the national level,” Rehm said. "At the local level, the city can electrify its own operations, and it's starting to do that through electric buses electric school buses, and they could support renters and those people who either can't afford to or can't afford solar on their house."
Rehm said the greatest challenge their cause faces is getting their voices heard. That is why rallies like his are important in their movement.
“Providing support for people to take their steps that they can take, providing support for people to put essentially mass pressure on representatives to take action and act like what it is which is a climate emergency," he said.