Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center looking to build new navigation center

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A resource for homeless individuals in Corvallis is looking to expand its services with a new 24-hour navigation center.
The Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center says it’s partnering with the Benton County government to get support from Oregon legislators to build a new navigation center that would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. According to center staff, the proposed navigation center would provide shelter and crucial services to homeless Benton County residents. Officials said the navigation center would also be in alignment with Benton County’s Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board and include systems to improve care, augment sheltering, find and fix gaps in services, and generally be a one-stop resource center for people in need.
“The drop-in center exists because people need to feel loved and understand that they’re cared for and have a social community that they can be a part of and feel safe,” said Allison Hobgood, executive director of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center.
The drop-in center is a non-profit resource center for unhoused and housing insecure people living in Benton County. According to drop-in center staff, it provides information, referrals, job placement, and direct services for homeless individuals and people struggling with poverty in Benton County and beyond.