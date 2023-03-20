Corvallis eateries seek eased outdoor fire code rules to keep COVID-era outdoor dining spaces

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Several restaurant owners in are seeking relief from street-side food service restrictions mandated by fire code regulations.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants, bars and other establishments in Corvallis were allowed to move tables outside. Fire codes were relaxed and many business owners bought expensive tents and heaters during the cold fall and winter weather. Under a new on-street dining pilot program, fire code requirements have returned and tents aren’t allowed.
Business managers said they are struggling to pay the multiple fees per square foot that outdoor spaces have.
“I'm just trying to make common sense policy that is best for everyone, best for restaurants, best for the customers coming in, and best for the city,” said Steven Richmond, a bartender at Squirrel’s Tavern. “Because the better restaurants do, the better downtown does, and the better Corvallis does as a whole. I think if we get this policy changed, it's gonna help support small businesses, it's gonna help Corvallis' economic development and tourism, and it's going to create jobs.
Richmond said about 20 restaurants so far have endorsed a letter to the Corvallis city council that requested changes. The letter will be presented to the council at a meeting in the evening of March 20.