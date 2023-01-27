Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported.
According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at about 11:40 a.m. on January 27 for a reported vehicle fire. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a Volkswagen Beetle had pulled into the center lane of the highway after its engine compartment had burst into flames as it traveled down the road. With help from the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon State Police to control traffic, firefighters were able to put out the car fire and clear the scene by about 12:11 p.m., officials said.
Fire officials said the cause of the Beetle’s fire may have started when the driver recently had some mechanical work done. According to firefighters, bystanders at the scene told them that when the car burst into flames, the driver pulled into the center lane and safely got herself and her pet in the car away from the burning vehicle without injury. Fire officials said bystanders jumped at the opportunity to help the driver, and even tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. However, the fire was too large for a commercial fire extinguisher to help, and it required the attention of the fire department to extinguish.