Corvallis Fire Department puts out fire at makeshift camp

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A fire at a makeshift camp near the outskirts of town was put out Wednesday morning after a rapid response from Corvallis firefighters, the Corvallis Fire Department reported.
According to CFD, in the morning of April 26 firefighters heard reports of explosions and a visible column of black smoke behind the First Congregational Church on southwest Hills Road in Corvallis. Firefighters said they immediately responded with three fire trucks, two water tenders, and two wildland fire engines, with the first engine showing up to the scene within four minutes of the initial call.
Firefighters said they proceeded on foot into the forest behind the church, where they found a makeshift living camp and surrounding brush and trees on fire. Fortunately, due to the chilly spring morning temperature as well as the dampness of the surrounding woods, the fire hadn't spread very far. Firefighters said they were able to get a hose into the area and douse the blaze within 15 minutes of showing up. Officials said firefighters couldn’t find anyone injured by the fire, and that the occupants of the camp seemed to have evacuated the area before firefighters arrived.
During clean-up, firefighters said they found some butane fuel canisters that had exploded during the fire, as well as several larger gas tanks that hadn’t. CFD thanked Philomath Fire and Rescue for sending extra help and the Corvallis Police Department for managing traffic near the incident.