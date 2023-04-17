Corvallis Fire Department will soon receive new wildland engine

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Corvallis Fire Department (CFD) recently received a new Type 6 wildland fire engine thanks to a statewide program, fire officials said.

Corvallis fire officials announced the department’s new engine on April 17 and is funded by a $25 million statewide engine program through the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM). The engine will be custom-built by Skeeter Emergency Vehicles in Hillsboro, Texas, and will be delivered later this year or early in 2024, fire officials said.

“I’m grateful to the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal for awarding Corvallis a new Type 6 engine through the engine program,” said Corvallis Fire Chief Ben Janes. “This new vehicle will help increase our capabilities locally in Corvallis, particularly in our rural service area, and will give us the ability to assist other smaller agencies in Benton County and to participate in state conflagrations and still provide wildfire protection here at home.”

The engine, built upon a heavy-duty pickup truck frame, is built to provide mobility in rugged terrain not accessible by larger vehicles, CFD officials said. Authorities said that the Corvallis Fire Department currently has three Type 3 engines and three Type 6 engines, four of which are owned by the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District and operated by CFD.

The OSFM engine program is part of the OSFM Response Ready Oregon initiative that was started in 2021 to prevent, prepare for and respond to wildfires, fire officials said.

More information on the CFD can be found online or on their Facebook page.