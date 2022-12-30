Corvallis fire station remodel underway

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&