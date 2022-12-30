 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Corvallis fire station remodel underway

Corvallis Fire Station 3 remodel

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A fire station in Corvallis is set to get a big upgrade after a remodel that will add several new rooms.

Corvallis Fire Department says the remodeling at Station 3 is well underway. The fire department says much of the interior is being demolished, and the kitchen, locker rooms, medic room, and bathrooms have already been cleared out. Additionally, workers are scheduled to pour concrete for a new apparatus bay and workout room on Thursday, January 5.

Fire Station 3 is located on Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis near the Boys and Girls Club. Corvallis Fire Department says that once remodeling is complete, the fire station will have four individual restrooms, six individual dorm rooms, and an open kitchen. Fire department officials said they were excited to see the project take shape, and were looking forward to its completion in late 2023.

