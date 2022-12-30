Corvallis fire station remodel underway

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A fire station in Corvallis is set to get a big upgrade after a remodel that will add several new rooms.
Corvallis Fire Department says the remodeling at Station 3 is well underway. The fire department says much of the interior is being demolished, and the kitchen, locker rooms, medic room, and bathrooms have already been cleared out. Additionally, workers are scheduled to pour concrete for a new apparatus bay and workout room on Thursday, January 5.
Fire Station 3 is located on Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis near the Boys and Girls Club. Corvallis Fire Department says that once remodeling is complete, the fire station will have four individual restrooms, six individual dorm rooms, and an open kitchen. Fire department officials said they were excited to see the project take shape, and were looking forward to its completion in late 2023.