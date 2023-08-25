Corvallis firefighters extinguish fire at building near main fire station

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Firefighters on the way to a call on Thursday night quickly diverted when they noticed another fire burning at an office building right across from their main station, Corvallis firefighters said.
According to Corvallis Fire Department officials, firefighters were called out to a reported vegetation fire at Pioneer Park at about 9:30 p.m. on August 4. However, as the crew left the main fire station on Harrison Boulevard, they spotted a developing fire at 310 northwest Fifth Street, right across the street from the station. CFD said the crew immediately diverted to deal with that fire while another crew went to the call at Pioneer Park.
Firefighters said they found a fire on the outside of the building involving some Arbor Vita trees that were burning dangerously close to the structure. However, CFD said they were able to knock down the exterior fire within five minutes before moving inside the building to check for more fire. Firefighters said there was no fire in the building, but they did open several windows to let out smoke that had gathered on the second floor.
Van Buren Avenue and Fifth Street were closed for about 45 minutes while firefighters handled the fire. No injuries were reported, and other than some discoloration from smoke and minor damage to doors that firefighters forced open to check the inside, damage was superficial. Firefighters are unsure of the cause of the fire, but heavily suspect the fire started from carelessly discarded smoking materials such as cigarette butts.
The original vegetation fire at Pioneer Park was put out without notable incident, CFD said.