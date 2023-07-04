 Skip to main content
Corvallis Fourth of July festival draws major crowds

  • Updated
  • 0

The community of Corvallis gathered on the riverfront for the Fourth of July festival.

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Holiday celebrations are here, with large crowds gathering near the Willamette River in Corvallis for the Red, White and Blue Riverfront Festival.

The Corvallis community came together to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday with an assortment of food, vendors, and water slides. Jeb Dunlap and his team have worked hard to ensure this year’s event be the biggest festival since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've relied on a lot of local business people here in town who have been more than generous to be able to come in and donate their effort and their time for us to be able to make us put this together,” Dunlap said. “I think last year people were still hesitant because of the variants of COVID and whatnot, so that’s kind of the direction we are going in."

Vendors alley

With vendors, food carts, and more littered throughout the riverfront, the goal of reaching out to everyone in the community was achieved. 

What resulted was the Corvallis riverfront being filled with guests of all ages enjoying the Independence Day holiday.

"It's been great,” one resident said. “Yeah, you get to go and be with friends see family members and you get to just see everything," another said.

With the amount of turnout for the festival, it's easy to see that the event has been a positive for the community and attendants. Attendees said that having events like these are important in keeping the community together during the long summer break.

“I mean since we are a smaller community it’s great to come out and run into friends and teachers and you know bringing the community together,” festival attendee Rachel Hill said. “"It's just mellow, and a fun thing to do on the Fourth of July."

Riverfront concert

Concerts were scheduled all throughout the 11-hour festival.

Kevin Podravsky has been a frequent attendee at the event for previous years, and believes the events encompasses what a community event should be like.

“There’s a lot of people that it's just nice to get out have fun... be in the sun and be together as a community,” Kevin Podravsky said. "It's fun, it's happy and the people are happy. It's nice."

It all ends at 10 p.m. with fireworks scheduled to fire off across the Willamette River to end the successful festival.

