...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY TO
3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 17 seconds. Winds south 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt Saturday morning, veering northwest 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Corvallis highway off-ramp repairs to begin

Closed exit ramp in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Repairs on an off-ramp on Highway 20 in Corvallis are set to finally begin, a month after the road was closed due to damage it sustained when a truck crashed.

On November 30, the off-ramp from eastbound Highway 20 leading onto northbound Highway 99 was seriously damaged when a truck struck the ramp. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said they were able to act immediately to close the ramp and identify the driver. The ramp is currently too damaged to drive on safely, and ODOT has been preparing to repair it since the collision.

On January 20, ODOT announced a schedule for the construction. Most of the work will take place at night, but travelers should still prepare extra time and detours as lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts are to be expected as work proceeds. Work is scheduled to start on January 23 and last until March 10, with crews working weekday and weekend nights.

ODOT said the owner of the vehicle that struck the off-ramp will be charged for the repairs under Oregon law.

