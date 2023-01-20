Corvallis highway off-ramp repairs to begin

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Repairs on an off-ramp on Highway 20 in Corvallis are set to finally begin, a month after the road was closed due to damage it sustained when a truck crashed.
On November 30, the off-ramp from eastbound Highway 20 leading onto northbound Highway 99 was seriously damaged when a truck struck the ramp. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said they were able to act immediately to close the ramp and identify the driver. The ramp is currently too damaged to drive on safely, and ODOT has been preparing to repair it since the collision.
On January 20, ODOT announced a schedule for the construction. Most of the work will take place at night, but travelers should still prepare extra time and detours as lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts are to be expected as work proceeds. Work is scheduled to start on January 23 and last until March 10, with crews working weekday and weekend nights.
ODOT said the owner of the vehicle that struck the off-ramp will be charged for the repairs under Oregon law.