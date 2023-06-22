Corvallis Knights looking to "Strike Out Cancer" in honor of manager's cancer battle

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Corvallis Knights are playing a big fundraiser game to strike out cancer on Friday night, but this time it’s personal.
All the plans for 2023’s big event are being made at the Corvallis Knights administration office, but one of the key organizers is absent. Jennifer Beaumont, the General Manager for the team, has been battling cancer herself. Dan Segal, the CEO of the Corvallis Knights Baseball Club, said Beaumont was diagnosed with cancer in 2020.
“Like her husband shares with us, honesty is the best policy, and so, she is in hospice at home,” Segal said. “She has a tremendous attitude and a she has a real zest for life and she's fought, fought, fought... and part of that is she loves this team, and going to work.”
He said that even during the toughest times, Beaumont remained in the office, never making excuses and never out of the lineup. But as things progressed, the void in the office was huge. Segal said it’s like a baseball team playing without their best hitter.
“I've talked to her before, ‘you know, you don't have to come into the office, take care of yourself, go do something you really enjoy,’” Segal said. “And this is what she really enjoys.”
Ironically, June 23’s “Strike Out Cancer” event has been on the calendar for a long time. Segal said it’s just a coincidence that when the fans gather to offer support for those battling or who have been affected by cancer, it’s possible that Beaumont’s family will likely be gathering as well.
“I think our message for Jen is just gratitude, just awe at the attitude she's had through this,” Segal said.
Beaumont is using her battle to inspire others in their struggles with cancer. Segal said her passion and dedication are an inspiration to the team and the community.
“Passion, that's one of her big messages, find your passion, share that with others and make your community better,” Segal said. “She's the right person to show how strong you can be.”
In support of Beaumont and all the others battling cancer, and cancer survivors, the Corvallis Knights are hosting a special charity game in the evening of Friday, June 23. Goss Stadium’s gates will open at 6 p.m., and first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The Knights will be selling tickets and merchandise including jerseys and caps in honor of Beaumont to help strike out cancer.