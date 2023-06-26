Corvallis Knights remember general manager, who passed away after battle with cancer

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Corvallis Knights announced that team general manager Jennifer Beaumont passed away on the night of June 25 after a years-long battle with cancer.

Beaumont worked with the Knights since 2017, and was the general manager since 2021. Born in 1982, she was 41 years old at her passing.

The Knights said Beaumont, a native of Albany, loved her community and her baseball team.

“We were so fortunate to be part of Jenn’s journey. She was a hard worker, a difference maker,” said Knights Baseball Club CEO Dan Segel. “She always put others first. Her attitude through her fight with cancer was incredible and inspiring. To the end, she had purpose, as she did everything in her power to bring community together and assist her teammates.”

The Corvallis Knights will honor Beaumont by wearing special jerseys and caps that commemorate her as they play against the Kamloops NorthPaws in their series finale at Goss Stadium on June 26. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

“She gave her heart and soul to the team, because she loved being part of the Knights and she loved making a positive impact in her community,” said Segel. “She will be missed dearly. We as an organization hope to carry on her legacy of work ethic, passion and making it about others.”

The Knights said Beaumont wished that instead of flowers or bereavement gifts, she would prefer contributions towards a custom picnic table in her memory for Goss Stadium that would bring community members together at the ballpark. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 1356, Corvallis, OR 97339 or delivered to the team’s box office at Goss Stadium.

The Knights said they are grateful for their time spent with Beaumont and thankful for their fans and partners. During this grieving period, the Knights asked that fans respect team staff members’ time, challenges and space.