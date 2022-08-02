Corvallis man accused of kidnapping arrested after chase

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman and leading Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a chase Saturday morning.
BCSO says deputies were dispatched to an argument in the 29800 block of Highway 99 West south of Corvallis early in the morning of July 30. Deputies said that when they got there, they spotted the suspect, identified as Daniel Lee Adams, 51, driving east on Bruce Road in a red Lincoln sedan. Deputies say that when they tried to stop the vehicle, they saw Adams holding a woman in the car, stopping her from getting out as he sped away.
Deputies say Adams drove north on Highway 99 at speeds around 80 miles per hour, weaving through traffic and driving in the oncoming lane. According to deputies, as the vehicle sped down the highway the passenger door opened and deputies saw the woman try to escape the vehicle, but the suspect pulled her back in several times. The BCSO says Adams eventually pulled up to a store on Greenberry Road, where his vehicle was disable. Officials say Adams was immediately arrested and the woman was safely secured.
As of August 2, Adams remains in the Benton County Jail on $25,000 bail. He is charged with menacing, coercion, first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault, felony eluding the police, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor driving while suspended, and second-degree criminal mischief.