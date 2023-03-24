Corvallis man arrested after allegedly breaking into home and threatening former roommate

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into his former roommate’s home and threatening them on Friday morning, the Corvallis Police Department said.
Corvallis Police Department said officers responded to a house on northwest Canterbury Circle at about 7:53 a.m. on March 24. Corvallis police said a suspect, identified as William Leonard, 39, had broken into the house and menaced a former roommate who was also the person who owned the house. Officers said the victim got away from the area and called police.
Corvallis police said that when they arrived, they cordoned off the area and communicated with the nearby middle school and neighbors to keep the situation under control. Police said they tried to convince Leonard to come out of the house peacefully, but he refused. According to officers, Leonard resisted arrest when they tried to bring him into custody, but he was successfully apprehended.
According to Corvallis Police, Leonard was taken to the Benton County Jail and charged with coercion, burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. Police also said he was violating a release agreement after being released from jail, and was also charged with contempt of court.