Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes

PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women.
Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car.
This happened before 1 p.m. on N. Main St. near the intersection of NE Loper Ave.
Police said when a witness tried to get involved, Goldberg sped away in his 1996 Mazda MX6.
Eventually officers tracked him down and arrested him on attempted kidnapping, stalking, reckless driving and reckless endangering charges.
Police also served search warrants on Goldberg's temporary home, car and cell phone. During the investigation, officers found Goldberg was stalking multiple women.
Goldberg posted bail for $22,000 and was released.
But just a few days later, Goldberg was arrested again for allegedly making contact with one of the women from his original arrest.
Goldberg is facing additional charges of menacing, stalking and violation of a no contact order. He's now being held on $800,000 bail.