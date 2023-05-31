Corvallis man gets 15 years in federal prison for attempted sex crimes against child

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man will serve 15 years in prison and a lifetime of probation after being convicted of charges including sex crimes against children.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Thomas Anthony Lanier, 24, a resident of Corvallis and a convicted sex offender since he was 18, met a woman from Keizer in June 2020. Lanier allegedly pressured the woman to solicit babysitting jobs on Craigslist so he could have access to children, and told her he would like to have sex with the woman’s 12-year-old cousin, who he had seen in a photo, the Attorney’s Office said. Authorities said the woman reported Lanier to law enforcement after these exchanges.
Law enforcement officials said the woman gave Lanier the address of a house in Salem on July 9, 2020, claiming her cousin lived there. Authorities said Lanier went to the house planning to meet the woman and her cousin, buy alcohol with them, and engage in sexual activities with them. Instead, he met law enforcement and was arrested. The Attorney’s Office said the house was vacant and owned by Salem Police Department, and the woman had given Lanier the address at the direction of a detective from SPD.
Authorities said Lanier was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland of crimes including attempting to entice a minor online and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on July 8, 2021. The Attorney’s Office said Lanier pleaded guilty to those charges on January 5, 2023, and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison as well as a lifetime of probation.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said this is not Lanier’s first run-in with the law. According to court documents, in November 2019, Lanier allegedly tried to kidnap the one-year-old child of a Sunnyside, Washington woman he had met online. Authorities said when the woman ran outside to call for help, Lanier threatened to kill her. Lanier was charged with second-degree kidnapping and domestic violence, and was later released pending trial in the Yakima County Circuit Court.