Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous
seas 10 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the first Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 15 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the second Small Craft
Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and southwest winds 10
to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM
PST Friday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this
evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM Friday to 4 AM PST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her

  • Updated
  • 0
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, Lonny Smith is waiting to see if he'll be able to get Mary Jane back.

Smith said he has had his service dog, Mary Jane, for 15 years. Eventually, he moved to Corvallis where he said the community has welcomed him and Mary Jane.

According to police, a municipal court judge ordered Mary Jane be confiscated after an incident they said occurred on Nov. 4, 2022. Officers said they received a report the dog had bit a pedestrian outside one of the Safeway grocery stores in Corvallis.

"They're trying to say she bit someone at Safeway," Smith said. "That's not what happened."

The accusation comes several months after body camera video captured an incident in May. Police said they were called to the Safeway on Southwest Third Street in Corvallis after Smith got into an altercation with a person who was driving in the area. Smith was with Mary Jane.

"We go to walk out and he grabs a hold of me, and then we're in the kitchen and within 45 seconds you know, my whole life's ruined somehow," Smith said.

The video shows Smith standing between his dog and the officers. Eventually, one of the officers is bit by Mary Jane. Then, another officer uses a taser on the dog.

"I tried my best to warn the officer and I wish he would've listened because it would've been a lot better," Smith said.

Police said they had no choice.

"In instances where police officers encounter any type of dog that is baring its teeth, is barking, that is lunging towards them, the officers have a right to protect themselves," said Gabriel Sapp with the Corvallis Police Department.

The video goes on to show Smith trying to keep his dog at bay. He said he was trying to protect her as well as the officers. Eventually, he was arrested, and Mary Jane was taken away from him. She was later given back under certain conditions, according to police.

Court records show Mary Jane was deemed a dangerous animal. However, Smith said he does not agree with that classification.

"They have to commit significant injury, stitches, scarring like that you know," Smith said. "So they're very superficial wounds on the officers and they both admitted they stuck their hands in there."

According to the city's municipal code, a dangerous animal is classified as:

Any animal owned by a person which:

a) Causes serious physical injury or death to any person; or

b) Causes the death of another animal while at large or off the property of the owner; or

c) Having been previously designated a potentially dangerous animal under Section 5.03.050.050.01, the animal causes physical injury to any person; provided, however, this subsection shall not include an animal which injures a person over 12 years of age trespassing on the owner's premises or a person tormenting or abusing the animal; or

d )Is a wild animal; or

e) Is a dog trained for dog fighting or kept, harbored, or possessed primarily or in part for the purpose of dog fighting.

According to Smith, any injuries sustained during the incident in May were not serious enough to fit the bill.

"I can't have my dog murdered because she doesn't qualify under any stretch of the imagination in their own ordinance," Smith said. "Why are we punishing the dog?"

Mary Jane's future is unclear at this point. Police said a trial is set for Jan. 12, 2023.

Tags

