...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A slight chance of thunderstorms through
early Monday evening. Small hail, lightning and erratic wind
gusts to 35 kt can be expected near any storm.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Corvallis man jailed after suspicious death of baby

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail on charges related to the death of a two-month old girl Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the BCSO, deputies responded to a home on northeast Conifer Boulevard on February 26 at about 3 p.m. for a report of an unconscious two-month-old girl. Deputies said that medics immediately took the baby to a Corvallis hospital, but the infant was pronounced deceased in the hospital.

The BCSO said they investigated and arrested Andrew Levi Oaks, 27, the father of the infant, and charged him with first-degree criminal mistreatment. Deputies said an autopsy to be performed at a later date will determine what, if any, additional charges Oaks may face. Oaks is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in the afternoon of February 27.

The BCSO is asking anyone with additional information about this case email them or call their anonymous tip line at 541-753-8477 and reference case number 22-526.

