Corvallis man jailed after suspicious death of baby

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man is in jail on charges related to the death of a two-month old girl Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the BCSO, deputies responded to a home on northeast Conifer Boulevard on February 26 at about 3 p.m. for a report of an unconscious two-month-old girl. Deputies said that medics immediately took the baby to a Corvallis hospital, but the infant was pronounced deceased in the hospital.
The BCSO said they investigated and arrested Andrew Levi Oaks, 27, the father of the infant, and charged him with first-degree criminal mistreatment. Deputies said an autopsy to be performed at a later date will determine what, if any, additional charges Oaks may face. Oaks is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in the afternoon of February 27.
The BCSO is asking anyone with additional information about this case email them or call their anonymous tip line at 541-753-8477 and reference case number 22-526.