Corvallis man sentenced to federal prison for investment fraud

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Corvallis man sentenced to federal prison for investment fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man from Corvallis who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an investment fraud scheme that claimed to support Christian missionaries and organizations, but was instead used to pay his personal bills, was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Oregon District.

According to court documents, Erik J. Hass, now 53, founded Simply Gains Inc. in January 2013. Hass claimed the organization supported Christian missionaries and organizations while offering returns for investors, and he solicited investments into the organization from coworkers, members of his church and other acquaintances according to court officials. Court documents said he gave those investors unsecured promissory notes, and promised them annual returns on their investments of up to 30%.

According to attorneys, Hass used the proceeds from investments to pay for personal expenses including Ponzi payments to older investors who had requested withdrawals from their accounts. This was after Hass had claimed he would only profit from the investment scheme if monthly returns were higher than 2%. Attorneys said Hass would send investors fake account statements showing fictitious gains and account balances, as well as false tax forms. Hass kept accepting investments for his scheme well into 2018, court documents said.

On June 9, 2020, a grand jury in Eugene indicted Hass on eight counts including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Hass pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud on February 21, 2023, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison with three years of probations on August 16. Hass was also ordered to pay more than $1.75 million to his victims as restitution.

