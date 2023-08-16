Corvallis man sentenced to federal prison for investment fraud

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A man from Corvallis who pleaded guilty to orchestrating an investment fraud scheme that claimed to support Christian missionaries and organizations, but was instead used to pay his personal bills, was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Oregon District.
According to court documents, Erik J. Hass, now 53, founded Simply Gains Inc. in January 2013. Hass claimed the organization supported Christian missionaries and organizations while offering returns for investors, and he solicited investments into the organization from coworkers, members of his church and other acquaintances according to court officials. Court documents said he gave those investors unsecured promissory notes, and promised them annual returns on their investments of up to 30%.
According to attorneys, Hass used the proceeds from investments to pay for personal expenses including Ponzi payments to older investors who had requested withdrawals from their accounts. This was after Hass had claimed he would only profit from the investment scheme if monthly returns were higher than 2%. Attorneys said Hass would send investors fake account statements showing fictitious gains and account balances, as well as false tax forms. Hass kept accepting investments for his scheme well into 2018, court documents said.
On June 9, 2020, a grand jury in Eugene indicted Hass on eight counts including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering. Hass pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud on February 21, 2023, and was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison with three years of probations on August 16. Hass was also ordered to pay more than $1.75 million to his victims as restitution.