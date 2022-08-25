Corvallis’ Martin Luther King Jr. Park to receive upgrades

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 59th anniversary of the March on Washington is this Sunday, August 28 -- and the city of Corvallis is transforming their very own Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
A video rendering of the city’s plans for MLK Park shows improved walking paths, expanded gardens and more structures for the park. The 36-acre upgrade is scheduled to include improved hiking trails and parking as well as an interactive fountain. In addition, the additions will include some spaces for families.
“There’s going to be a water path for the kids, and seeing the things that are coming for the kids… A basketball court, a dog park for us dog lovers, and things like that,” said Carolyn Hudson-Harris, a Corvallis resident.
On August 28, community members can get involved with the park. The parks and recreation department will share their plan for MLK Park and kick-off a year-long fundraising campaign. City Councilor Tracey Yee says the park will be a premiere project when it’s done.
"It'll be a place for community members to gather,” Yee said. “It's going to offer so many wonderful amenities for the citizens.”
The estimated cost for the project is $8.5 million. $7 million has already been raised, and the city of Corvallis hopes to raise the rest by August 2023. For more information on getting involved and donating, you can visit the park’s website.