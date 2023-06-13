Corvallis men's homeless shelter to close

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Staff at the Unity Men’s Shelter in Corvallis informed its residents it will be closing on June 19. The nearly 30 residents will now need to look for a new place to live.
The shelter has been a valuable tool for the homeless in Corvallis. It is not just a place to sleep.
"They're a hygiene center,” shelter resident Connor Powell said. “So they offer showers to, I think, the entire community. But they offer shelter to men over the age of 18, and overnight."
Powell has been homeless in a number of different places, but he said his experience at the Unity Men’s Shelter was unique.
"It's been excellent,” he said. “It's actually changed a lot of things for me. I was in Idaho for a long time, homeless there. And their shelters and the way they treat the homeless there is a little different, a lot different, than here. And it was very helpful to me. It is very helpful to me."
But that positive experience came to an abrupt end. Residents were brought together on Monday night and informed that the shelter would be closing in seven days. Upon hearing the news Powell was in shock, and he said he was in fear of being back on the streets.
The staff was comforting the residents after the news came down, which Powell said made it easier to handle. And through conversations with staff, residents learned the closure is due to a lack of funding.
"It's unfortunate that, you know, that it comes down to money,” Powell said. “But it always has come down to money and I'm afraid that for a long time it always will. At least for a long time.”
The men were told that the most vulnerable of the residents, people with disabilities or a high priority need for housing, would be moved into the women’s shelter temporarily.
"Well you've got to think,” Powell said. “If they can only take the most vulnerable, the most, you know, the people who need the shelter the most, you know, that's going to leave behind quite a few people, quite a few men."
Powell said the temporary solution, like other attempts at solving the unhoused problem, only does so much. He called it a "band-aid on a bullet wound." Despite being afraid upon first hearing the news, he said his experience will help him settle into a new situation.
"Initially there was a lot of anxiety but now that I'm a little more mentally prepared to do what I need to do,” he said, “you have to ignore the fear and just do the work, you know?"
Powell said that in the immediate aftermath of the closure, it is likely that more homeless will start being spotted throughout the city of Corvallis.
"I do believe, after they really take a look around and the city is growing with all these homeless people that have nowhere else to go and are mentally ill and addicted and drunk, they'll realize that there's a problem that's beyond what these people are capable of fixing for themselves," Powell said. "They need help."