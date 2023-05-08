Corvallis middle schooler arrested, school staff member injured after fight

CORVALLIS, Ore -- A fight at a Corvallis middle school ended with a 12-year-old arrested, and a staff member injured.

According to the Corvallis School District, on Thursday, May 4, during lunch a fight broke out between two students at Linus Pauling Middle School. A school staff member tried to break up the fight.

During the altercation the staff member fell and hit their head, the school district said. The staff member was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for their injuries, and was released the same day.

Corvallis Police responded to the incident and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of their investigation, Officers arrested a 12-year-old involved in the fight and took him to Oak Creek Youth Detention Facility.

After the fight, the Linus Pauling Middle School Principal Alicia Ward Satey sent out an email to parents telling them what happened. Alabbas Al-Aukaily has two sons who go to Linus Pauling Middle School. He said when the fight happened, his eldest son had a front-row seat.

In regards to the email, he said, "She explained everything, she said, she's committed to solving and being the safe environment for both teachers and students."

In the aftermath of this latest incident the school has offered to give students more counseling. For some parents like Al-Aukaily, however, they feel this isn't enough. Al-Aukaily wishes the teachers had more authority to deal with problematic students. He hopes something is done soon, and he believes another fight like this can certainly happen again. He also said fights are a common occurrence at Linus Pauling.

"All students need to understand that the teachers have the authority, kind of, sort of, of a police officer," Al-Aukaily said. "When it comes to breaking the rules, when it comes to disrespecting teachers, when it comes to disrespecting other students."